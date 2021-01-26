Sonya Davis
Clifford Paul McDonald Sr.
Services for Clifford Paul McDonald Sr., 71, of San Augustine, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Clawson Assembly of God. Clifford was born Jan. 16, 1950, in Houston, and died Jan. 24, 2021, in Lufkin. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home.
David 'Manito' del Toro Sr.
Mass for David “Manito” del Toro Sr., 66, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church, rosary recited at 7 p.m. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. del Toro was born June 10, 1954, in Camden, and died Jan. 23, 2021, in Lufkin.
Ray Williams
Graveside services for Ray Williams, 77, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Davis Memorial Garden. Mr. Williams was born Jan. 12, 1944, in Lufkin and died Jan. 21, 2021, in Lufkin.
