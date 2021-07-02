Carrie S. Horton
Services for Carrie S. Horton, 86, of Tenaha, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Gillion Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday at Sid Roberts Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Mt. Gillion Cemetery.
Mabellean Settler
Services for Mabellean Settler, 68, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Garden. Mrs. Settler was born Aug. 23, 1952, and died June 25, 2021, in Houston. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
