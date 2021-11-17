Davis Elvin Chessher
Requiem Mass for Davis Elvin Chessher of Trinity, Texas will be held Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Trinity, Texas. Interment with full Military Honors will follow at Carlisle Cemetery. Davis Elvin Chessher, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, great-great grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, mentor, and friend, was called home by the Lord at 12:52 AM on Friday, November 12, 2021 at age 85 years, 10 months, 20 days peacefully with his loving wife and youngest daughter Manuela at his bed side. He was born in Carlisle, Texas, the oldest son of Burton O. Chessher and Farrie L. Chessher. Davis was a 1954 graduate of Trinity High School before he began his military career. He proudly served in the US Army for 22 years. He completed two tours in the Vietnam War, three tours in Germany, one short tour each in Spain and the Marshal Islands (Eniwetok Atoll). Military Medals received include Bronze Star w/1 Oak Leaf Cluster; Air Medal w/Numeral 3; Army Commendation Medal; Good Conduct Medal w/Clasp; National Defense Service Medal; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; Vietnam Service Medal w/1 Silver & 1 Bronze Service Star. While serving stateside, he obtained the Associates degree in Science in Aviation Management, and Bachelors of Science in Aeronautical Studies from the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida. He also obtained the license of Paralegal. Davis was a Lifetime Member of the Trinity Ex-Students Association and the 134th AHC (Assault Helicopter Company). Helicopters!!! Davis was known for his love of Helicopters, especially the UH-1 Huey. He could spend countless hours talking about them and would to anyone who would listen. Anyone who knew Davis, knew of this love. Davis never met a stranger and genuinely enjoyed being able to help others. He was active in the Trinity Catholic Church in Trinity as long as his health allowed and was proud to be a 4th degree Knight of Columbus. He is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years Sieglinde Emilie Goller Chessher, children Manuela Chessher, Beverly Chessher, Donna Chessher, all of Trinity, TX, one sister, Robbie Hall of New Waverly, TX. Grandchildren Allen Dale Sloan Cleveland, Larry Dwayne Whittlesey, Tiffiany Foo, John Anthony Naasz, Barbara Jane Flora, James David Flora West, Dala Aline Childress Lasyone, 19 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces, a nephew, extended family and friends also survive. Preceding him in death and greeting him in heaven are his parents, siblings Nelton Dee Chessher, Elise Chessher, Doris Chessher Ashworth, Iros Chessher, Morris Chessher, and daughter Kathy Chessher Romo. Davis will be sorely missed and dearly remembered by his family and friends for his fun-loving spirit, his wit and banter, and his loving, compassionate spirit. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Harbor Hospice of Livingston, Texas and Harbor Hospice of Lufkin Texas, and Holiday Nursing and Rehab Facility in Center, Texas for their compassionate care. In mourning we rejoice, in knowing he no longer suffers. Until we meet again. The family will welcome loved ones and friends at Waller Thornton Funeral Home, Trinity, TX, Tuesday, November 16, 2021 from 5 to 7 pm. Rosary will follow at 7 pm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.