Funeral services for Erika Powell, 77, of Lufkin will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Pastor Martin Bellone officiating. Interment will follow the services.
Erika was born September 26, 1942 in Goldenöls, Czechoslovakia to the late Hildegard (Baier) and Franz Zoufal, and died Friday, July 24, 2020 in a local hospital.
Erika moved to Lispenhausen, Germany as a young child and grew up there. She married Joe C. Powell in 1966 in Germany, and they were married until Joe’s passing in 2011. She had resided in Lufkin since 1980. Erika was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Danny and Rachel Powell of Rusk, Texas, David and Becky Powell of Lufkin, Texas, and Jason Powell of Natchitoches, Louisiana; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Charles Keith Christie of Sedro-Woolley, Washington; grandchildren, Zachry Powell and wife Emily of Lufkin, Texas, Cheyenne Perry and husband Luke of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, Olivia Powell, Sophia Powell, and Josie Powell, all of Rusk, Texas, Kayla Powell and Alyssa Powell, both of Lufkin, Texas; and great-grandchildren, Noah and Anna Powell of Lufkin, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 45 years, Joe C. Powell. She had one brother, Norbert Zoufal of Germany.
