Services for Wanda Louise Thompson Mettlen 76, of Diboll will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, August 2, 2021 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Roy Hall officiating. Eulogy and obituary will be read by Jennifer McLain. Interment will follow in the Prairie Grove Cemetery in Diboll, where her remains will lie in rest between her husband Charlie and their son Eric.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time Monday afternoon at the funeral home.
Wanda was born May 2, 1945, in Diboll, Texas, the daughter of the late Mary (Anderson) and Louy Jewel Thompson. She passed away Friday, July 30, 2021 at her residence.
She married Charles Ray “Charlie” Mettlen, Sr., in 1961. They welcomed Charles Jr., Eric, Laura and Dan in the years that followed. They made the house they worked so hard for a loving, spiritual, embracing place to be, and lived there together for 50 years before Charlie was called home to his heavenly reward in 2017.
Wanda was the ultimate caregiver, caring for many family members in her unassuming way, never having to be asked to do so, just always doing. She was known as Wife, Mom, Granny, Nanie, Auntie, Sister, Cousin, and Friend. She supported her husband in his Christian ministry, often sacrificing their time together so that he could serve his Lord and Savior, and cared for him at home during his lengthy illness prior to his death. She loved family above all else, always thinking of everyone else first, often saying “call me if you need anything” every night before sleep, even during her final days. She loved her family beyond all else, and enjoyed the forgotten act of just sitting and visiting, especially around the holidays, but only after she had prepared everyone’s favorite dish.
Wanda is survived by her children: Charles Mettlen Jr. and wife Rachel, Laura Wagner and husband Richard, Daniel Mettlen and wife Melissa. Grandchildren: Meagan, Kristin, Ashlyn, Jim, Erica, Sara, Cory, Hollie, Ashlee, and Kayli. Great-grandchildren: Skyler and Camryn. Siblings: Freeman Thompson and Linda Jo Fondren. Brother-in-law, J W Mettlen and wife Tina. She is also survived by her special nieces: Lisa Jeffrey, Darlene Thorne, and Jennifer McLain, and lifelong friends, Edward and Joyce Terrell, as well as special neighbors, Alvin and Janice Fasske and daughter-in-law, Janie Mettlen.
Wanda was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Charles (Charlie) Mettlen, Sr.; son, Eric Mettlen; granddaughter, Jennifer Mettlen; her parents; siblings, Mildred Ellison, Mary Landrum, Louy “Bill” Thompson, Melvin Thompson, and William “Deek” Thompson.
Pallbearers will be Rogelio Prieto, Rob Thorne, Travis Thorne, Walker Thorne, Marshall McLain, Ruger McLain and Mark Jeffrey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Alvin Fasske, Luis Maldonado, Edward Terrell, and Alton Thompson.
The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care provided by Dionne and Debra, as well as the rest of the Hospice in the Pines staff.
Covid-19 masking is recommended for all attending, whether vaccinated or not.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home
