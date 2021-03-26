Doyce Jean Capps Childers
Funeral services for Doyce Jean Capps Childers, 89, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. John W. Greene and Reverend M.E. Lyons officiating. Interment will follow in the Gilbert Chapel Cemetery.
Mrs. Childers was born February 21, 1932 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Angie Priscilla (Massingill) and George Starling Capps, and died Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at The Joseph House.
Mrs. Childers was a lifetime resident of Lufkin. She took classes and earned her GED in the early 1980’s. She had many interests and talents that lead to many different occupations throughout her life. Her favorite was probably working alongside her husband raising cattle and farming, building a legacy for their four kids.
Some of her other occupations included selling Stanley Products, World Book Encyclopedia and Penny Rich Lingerie, and making wedding cakes and wedding dresses. She studied to become a Prayer Counselor, earned her insurance license and sold for A.L. Williams Insurance, sold Pre-Arranged funeral policies, and for many years was very accomplished in her custom drapery, bedspread and upholstery business.
There was never a doubt that she loved the Lord and she served Him all her life. She attended many churches, loved them all, and was a prayer warrior. She loved hunting, sewing, reading her Bible, studying God’s word, going to church, helping people, keeping her grandkids, and being with the family she loved.
Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Kent and Rena Childers, Keith and Becky Childers, Ray and Nanette Childers; daughter and son-in-law, Hollie and Bob Cherry; grandchildren and spouses, Zeb and Tonja Childers, Tracie Childers and Rocky Tippit, Wendy and Steven White, Ryan and Dedra Moore, Regan and Javy Enriquez, Zachary and Ashley Childers, and Colton Childers; great-grandchildren, Ashton Childers, Savanna and Krystin Massingill, Emily Childers, Mallory, Kendall, Hadley, and Remi Moore, Eli and Easton Enriquez, Cole and Carsyn White, Emma Wilson, and Terra Childers; brother, Marshall Capps; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 48 years, Edward Junior Childers; and brothers, Hollis Capps and Iris Capps.
Pallbearers will be Zeb Childers, Ryan Moore, Zachary Childers, Javy Enriquez, Ashton Childers, and Rocky Tippit.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staffs of The Joseph House and Hospice in the Pines for the excellent care of their mother.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
