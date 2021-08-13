Dorothy (Dot) Caraway-Gibson
Dot was born May 8, 1925 in Genesis, Kansas and died peacefully in her sleep on August 4, 2021.
She and her sister were raised by a single mom and lived in a small, one bedroom house in Lyons, Kansas.
She married Linwood Caraway after graduation and moved with him to Lufkin, where she worked for Land O’Pines for many years. Lin died in the early 1990’s after suffering a stroke.
In 1999, Dot met and married the second love of her live, Bob Gibson. “Dot and Bob” traveled extensively and were the best of friends. They were both regulars at all the local restaurants around town like Angelina County Airport Cafe, Ralph & Kacoo’s, Ray’s Drive In, Outback, Manhattans, and many more. They made friends wherever they went and always brought joy and had fun until Bob’s death in January of 2020.
Dot loved life and had a youthful spirit until the very end of her life. She is survived in family members by her niece, Robyn Wyrick of Oklahoma City, OK and nephew Nathan Crowder of Ft. Collins, CO. She is also survived by many close friends that cherished the time they got to share with her and valued her spunk, her laughter and her kindness.
In honor of her wishes, there will not be a memorial service. We will honor her with our fond memories and in her own words, “Everyone get on with your own life!”.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.