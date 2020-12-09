Services for Reuel Berry, 90, of Lufkin, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Mark Forrest officiating. Interment will follow in the Berry Cemetery.
Mr. Berry was born January 1, 1930 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of the late Roxie (Barley) and Harvey Berry. He passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 in a local nursing facility.
Mr. Berry was a retired maintenance worker. He was a man of few words and loved his TV shows, especially westerns. He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
He is survived by numerous cousins and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Berry was preceded in death by his brother, Neal Berry.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to service time Thursday at the funeral home.
