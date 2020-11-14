Helen Jeanette (Clayton) Blanton
Helen Jeanette (Clayton) Blanton was born in Zavalla, Texas, February 13, 1927 to George Henning and Mary Lou (Sandlin) Clayton.
She attended school through the seventh grade. She moved to Nederland and finished high school there.
She met and married Jack Allen Blanton after World War II was over and were married for fifty-four years, most of which were spent in Buna, Texas. In Buna, she taught Sunday school for about twenty years and was a W.M. Leader about fifteen years at 1st Assembly in Buna. She also volunteered several years at The Helping Place.
After the death of her husband, she later moved to Lufkin, where she began singing with the Praise and Worship Team at Victory Assembly. She also volunteered at Christian Information Service Center for seven years.
She is survived by one daughter, Wanda Lou and husband Stephen Dewitt Allen of Lufkin, one son, David Allen Blanton and wife, Marianne of Bruceville, Texas; one granddaughter, Melanie Leatherman; two grandsons, Lonnie Joe (Bud) Allen and wife Toshia; Jesse DeWitt Allen, two great-grandsons, Colby Allen and wife Shiloh, Hunter Hines and wife Taylar; one great granddaughter, Holly Hines, one great-great granddaughter, Sophia Rose Allen, one great-great grandson, Ezra Allen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one sister, Lois Self; step father, Drew Wall; and one baby daughter, Sharon Lee Blanton
Services for Helen Jeanette (Clayton) Blanton will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Mike Fowler officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Antioch Cemetery in Buna, Texas.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bud “Lonnie” Allen, Colby Allen, Keith Byford, Hunter Hines, and Ronnie Fountain, and Bobby Hines.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
