Funeral services for Zoey Kalice Hatton, 18, of Central, will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Denman Avenue Baptist Church in Lufkin with Bro. Don Scrivener officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories in Lufkin.

Zoey was born on May 31, 2004, in Port Arthur, to Steven Hatton and Krystal Ferguson, and went to be with the Lord, Friday, August 26, 2022. She attended Central High School and graduated in May of 2022.