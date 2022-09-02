Funeral services for Zoey Kalice Hatton, 18, of Central, will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Denman Avenue Baptist Church in Lufkin with Bro. Don Scrivener officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories in Lufkin.
Zoey was born on May 31, 2004, in Port Arthur, to Steven Hatton and Krystal Ferguson, and went to be with the Lord, Friday, August 26, 2022. She attended Central High School and graduated in May of 2022.
Zoey was a member at Denman Avenue Baptist Church. She loved her Wednesday services and attending church camps. Zoey was involved in Student Council, softball, FCCLA and FFA. She loved contributing to the community through student council, serving food, visiting patients at the nursing homes, and Toys for Tots. She spent many hours on the softball field with her teammates. She absolutely loved FCCLA, she competed at Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo and Angelina County fair with floral designs, as well as baking a cake for competition. She was an Angelina County Fair Ambassador. Zoey also loved all things FFA, from competitions, to county show, and so much more. Zoey had a certification in Floral Design. She was the Central FFA President for 2021-2022 school year and Reporter for 2020-2021 school year.
Zoey just began college at Lamar State College Orange to pursue a degree in Business Management. She received various FFA and Ag related scholarships to pursue her dreams.
Survivors include her parents: Wayne and Krystal Ferguson of Huntington, Steven Hatton and Jodie Billington of Buna; grandparents: Glenn and Rhonda Allen of Lufkin, Kathy and Jimmy Hight of Lufkin, Frank and Janice Hatton of Buna, and Jerry and Telisa Ferguson of Huntington; siblings: Avery Hatton of Orange, Shelby and Wayne Ferguson of Huntington; nephew, Grayson Massingill of Huntington; aunt and uncles: Jermy and Krista Allen of Conroe, Michael and April Allen of Lufkin, B.G. Allen of Houston, Lainey Britnell of Buna, Justin Walker of Lufkin, and Kimberly and Trent Goodman of Lufkin; cousins: Carley Sanders of Buna, Chelsea Britnell of Bridge City, Amanda and Jace Allen of Lufkin, Ransom Allen of Conroe, Maxene, Karsyn, and Chloe Allen of Lufkin, Lane and Tristen Goodman of Lufkin; close family friends, Travis and Shelly Barnes of Lufkin; as well as close friends: Kenzie Colbert, Haylie Hector, Grace and Katherine Dixon, Brittney Jackson, Katie English, Kenzie Thornbrough, Kylea Carson, Bailey Modisette, Skye Vaughn and so many more.
Pallbearers will be, Avery Hatton, Wayne Ferguson, Jathan Divins, Timothy Seaman, Cameron Headley, and Dakota Unsell.
Honorary pallbearer will be Garrett Rice.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Denman Avenue Baptist Church.
