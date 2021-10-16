Clebert Wayland Quisenberry passed away on October 10, 2021, in Lexington, KY. He was born on June 3, 1938, in Quanah, Texas to Clebert Quisenberry and Annie Wilkerson Quisenberry.
Wayland graduated From Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering in 1960. He was a member of Ross Volunteers (Texas A&M University), Past President of Rotary Club in Cynthiana, KY, Past member of Board of Directors Harrison Memorial Hospital, Cynthiana, KY, Kentucky Skills USA Officer, Professional Engineering License (Texas and Kentucky), Licensed Surveyor (Texas), AFS National Engineering Award, Recipient of the Paul Harris Award, Secretary of Harrison County Economic Development Board, in Cynthiana, KY, Member of U.S. Jaycees serving as: Secretary USJCI Senate 1974, Region 8 VP 1975, Huxable of Corp of Corps, helped to form the Lufkin Jaycees, 6th President of JCI Senate, and Commander of Texas Jaycee Rattlesnake Corps. Wayland enjoyed antiquing, gardening, Texas A&M sports, jigsaw puzzles, and travel.
Survived by his daughter, Samantha Croft and husband Mark (Bartlett, IL); son, Clee Quisenberry (Lufkin, TX); grandchildren, Savannah, Caroline, and Jackson Croft (Bartlett, IL) and Thaddeus and Jillian Quisenberry (Etoile, IL); sister-in-law, Debby Quisenberry (Highland, TX); sister-in-laws Gloria Young and Linda Pinner (Etoile, TX); nephew, Anthony Quisenberry (Austin, TX); niece, Elizabeth Pinner Cunningham (Sulphur Springs, TX), and friend, Joy Lloyd.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joan Quisenberry; son, Sean Quisenberry; brother, Tony Quisenberry.
The family will receive friends, Saturday, October 16, 2021, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held, 10:00 AM, Sunday, October 17, 2021, Blue Springs Cemetery.
Pallbearers include: Mark Croft, Jackson Croft, Caroline Croft, Bruce Cunningham, Lamar, Smith, and Eric Lloyd.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Wayland’s memory to the Harrison Memorial Hospital, Cynthiana, KY.
