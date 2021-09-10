David Cruse Cochran
Graveside services for David Cruse Cochran, 68, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at Cochran Cemetery with Brother Richard Owen officiating.
Mr. Cochran was born October 25, 1952 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Helen Jo (Richardson) and Talmadge C. Cochran, and died Tuesday, September 7, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mr. Cochran graduated from Crossett High School in Arkansas and earned a degree in business/finance from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia. He retired as Purchasing Manager from the City of Lufkin following 30 years of employment.
His passion was researching the Cochran family history, keeping in touch with family members all over the country, and being active with the Cochran Cemetery Association. He enjoyed going to Canton and after retirement he loved to hook up the Fifth Wheel RV and travel with Marie and their grandchildren. His favorite place to visit was the mountains of North Carolina. Mr. Cochran was a kind and loving man and was dedicated to his family. He was of the Methodist faith.
Survivors include wife of 38 years, Marie (Coleman) Hoose Cochran of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Hans and Carroll Hoose of Pollok; grandchildren, Erin Sprinkle and husband Scotty of Lufkin and Maddison Hoose of Pollok; great-grandchildren, Ayden Sprinkle and Logan Sprinkle, both of Lufkin; and nephews and spouses, Eric and Theresa Cochran of Bossier City, Louisiana, Joshua and Kimberly Cochran of Plano.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Billy Joe Cochran.
Pallbearers will be Eric Cochran, Josh Cochran, Hans Hoose, Perry Coleman, Nick Bergeron, Corey Rawlinson, and Scotty Sprinkle.
Honorary pallbearers will be Burl Puryear, Leland Cochran, Dennis Cochran, Perry Coleman, Jr., James Paul Coleman, and William Lambert.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cochran Cemetery Association Historical Marker Fund, P.O. Box 520, Huntington, Texas 75949.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
