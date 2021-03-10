James Ray “Jim” Munson
James Ray “Jim” Munson, 65, of Lufkin died Sunday, March 7, 2021 in a local hospice facility. He was born June 2, 1955 in Waco, Texas to the late Rosemary (Jamison) and Jack Gartner Munson. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Jim was a 1980 graduate of Baylor University with a Bachelor of Business Administration and worked as an independent computer consultant for 30 years. He had a deep need to learn intricate depths of many things. With his computer in his lap, he jumped from FOX News to a blackjack tutorial and back with ease. His library contained cookbooks on grilling to rock music history to floral design to Corvettes. On his footstool were copies of Architectural Digest, Consumer Reports, MOPAR catalogues, and political rages.
In his zest for learning, Jim mentored many young coworkers in all areas of technology. Likewise, he was just as happy giving scientific lessons to his grandkids in the garage. He had a great fondness for the Vegas casinos, a love of the beach and the mountains, and an obsession with restoring cars.
Survivors include his wife, Katherine “Kathy” (Voss) Munson of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Meagan and Scott Moore and Jenae and Cody McGuire, all of Lufkin; stepson, Derek Milam of Carrollton; grandchildren, Addison, Carsyn, and Jaycee Moore, Owen and Hallie Kate McGuire; father and stepmother, Jack and Nancy Munson of Waco; and several aunts, uncles and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosemary Munson Taylor.
As a man who never liked to draw attention to himself, there will be no formal memorial service. An informal backyard cookout and Celebration of Life will be at a later date this spring. His wish was to thank all of those who, over the past several months, helped him live out the last few months of his life in his beautiful new Hudson home.
Memorials may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904, or Richfield Christian Church, 4201 Cobbs Drive, Waco, Texas 76710.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
