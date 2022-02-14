Funeral services for Kenneth Wayne Faver, 55, of San Augustine will be held Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Don Loftin and Brother Josh Mills officiating. Interment will follow in the Runnels Cemetery outside of Broaddus in San Augustine County.
Mr. Faver was born June 6, 1966 in Crockett, Texas to Helen Darlene (Johnson) and the late Harold Edwin Faver, and died Sunday, February 13, 2022 at his residence.
Mr. Faver was employed with Ndi Burke Center. He enjoyed listening to music, riding his bicycle, and fishing. He was a member of Harvey Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Broaddus.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Darlene and Joe Dixon; brothers, Michael Faver and wife Tera, James Darrell Faver; sister, Heather Faver; aunts and uncles, Janice and Mike Hilsher and family, Jean Johnson and son Douglass Oliver, James Carl and Karen Johnson and family; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Brian Faver.
Pallbearers will be Cody Johnson, Travis McCaffrey, Shawn Faver, Blake Bryan, Andrew Bryan, and Robert White.
Honorary pallbearer will be C.W. Tillar.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
