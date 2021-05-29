Dorothy (Eddings) Brock
Funeral services for Dorothy (Eddings) Brock, 94, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Eric Barton officiating. A celebration reception will immediately follow in the Carroway Family Reception Room.
Mrs. Brock, known to most as Grandma or the Chick-fil-A lady, was born May 9, 1927 in Lufkin, Texas to the late James Alfred Eddings and Lillie (Carlton) Eddings, and died Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in Lufkin.
Dorothy graduated from Hudson High School and went on to earn Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Education from Stephen F. Austin State University. She spent over 30 years inspiring students in the Redland and Lufkin Independent School Districts. She attended Providence Baptist Church in Hudson for many years and City Church Lufkin with her family.
Dorothy loved the outdoors to include fishing, hunting, camping, and travel. As a teacher, she loved her summers off during which the Brock family would travel throughout the U.S. visiting National Parks and scenic byways. Her travels took her to Canada, Mexico, West Germany, and at the age of 80, she flew to Okinawa, Japan to see “the kids”. Dorothy was always up for an adventure. Wherever her son-in-law and daughter were stationed, you could bet she was on a plane or in a car heading to that location. She absolutely cherished her time with them and her grandchildren whom she liked to spoil unconditionally.
When Dorothy was not traveling in her later years, she could be found at multiple volunteer activities around town including the Chamber of Commerce, CHI Memorial Hospital popping popcorn, Hudson Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, and she could always be found sitting at “the table of knowledge” in conversation with Steve and Julie at Chick-fil-A.
Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Sheliea and Kevin Lambing; grandchildren, Noah Lambing and Lydia Lambing; cousins, William Allen Carlton, Brad and Skye Carlton, Hannah and Ryan Sartain, Kendall and Brandon McKnight; nieces and nephews, Charlene and Arther Freeze, Tammy and Grant Sullivan, Scott and Tory Freeze; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department’s K-9 Search and Rescue Team, 3731 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.