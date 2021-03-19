Maxine Cloudy Drook
Services for Maxine Cloudy Drook, 90, of Nacogdoches, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday and visitation at 1 p.m. at Harmony Missionary Baptist Church. She was born Dec. 10, 1930, and died March 17, 2021, in her home. Internment will be at Harmony Cemetery. All Families Mortuary, directors.
Robert Faulk
Services for Robert Faulk, 80, of San Augustine, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be noon-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Robert was born Oct. 25, 1940, in Center and died March 17, 2021, in San Augustine.
Rev. Larry Jackson
Services for the Rev. Larry Jackson Sr., 73, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Garden. Mr. Jackson was born July 18, 1947, in Lufkin and died March 12, 2021, in Lufkin.
Eddie Mitchell
Services for Eddie L. Mitchell, 81, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Garden. Mr. Mitchell was born Dec. 23, 1939, in Mansfield, Louisiana, and died March 14, 2021, in Lufkin.
Milton Rawls
Services for Milton Rawls, 95, of Corrigan, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Mayo Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Union Springs Cemetry. Mr. Rawls was born May 15, 1925, in Corrigan and died March 14, 2021, in Lufkin. Colonial-Mortuary, directors.
Xavier Roberson
Services for Xavier Roberson, 31, of Houston, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center. Interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Mr. Roberson was born Jan. 29, 1990, in Houston and died March 8, 2021, in Houston. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.