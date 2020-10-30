Private graveside service, for William Monmouth 90, of Lufkin, is scheduled Friday. Visitation service for William Monmouth will be held Thursday, October 29,2020, from 10 a.m., till 5 p.m. in Colonial Mortuary Chapel.
William was born April 16, 1930, to Betty McGowan and Raymond Monmouth in Alto, Texas. At an early age, William was adopted by Raymond and Lena Monmouth.
William lived with his grandparents, Aaron and Alzora Monmouth, on a large farm in Gallatin, Texas. He attended school in Elm Grove and graduated from high school in Jacksonville, Texas. He became affiliated with the Methodist Church. He served in the Korean War in 1952 and was honorably discharged. William attended Prairie View A&M University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture.
William joined Long Chapel CME Church in Lufkin. He worked at the Texas Foundry and later was employed at Southern Pacific Railroad for over twenty-five years before retiring. William became a faithful and active member of Long Chapel CME until he was called home. He enjoyed his life. He loved to fish, even if the weather was cold, windy, or cold and windy. He took pride in keeping his yard well-manicured. William and his dad tirelessly worked together baling hay on seventy-two acres of land. After many years, William diligently continued the task alone. On December 3, 1984, William married his life partner. To this union, no children were born. An earlier marriage to Evelyn Nickerson Monmouth produced four children.
On Sunday, October 25, 2020, at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial in Lufkin, William answered the Master’s call.
Survivors: Wilria Monmouth, wife, Lufkin
Survivors-all of Houston: Daughters: Audry (Floyd) Soileau, Ralena Glover, Angela (Ken) Smith
Grandchildren: Tiffany (Todd) Wright-Same as a daughter, Ashley Holley, Britani Holley, Jarel (Michelle) Brown, Jazz Brown, Keiana Auguillard, Kennedi Caves, Alaina Smith
Great-grandchildren: Jayla Rae Brown, Jayson Brown, Aniston Wright, Porter Greggs, Lena Wright
Stepsister: Gloria Smith
Mother of Children: Evelyn Nickerson Monmouth
Faithful Furry Companion: Tucker Monmouth
A Host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Preceding William in death: His son, William Ray Monmouth; Parents, Lena Monmouth and Raymond Monmouth; Grandparents, Alzora Monmouth and Aaron Monmouth; Uncle, Edward Monmouth; Uncle, Eli Starr; Stepsister, Bettie Session; Stepbrother, J.L. Burley, and Biological mother, Bettie McGowan Bullard.
Special Thanks to Emergency Room and ICU doctors and nurses at CHI St. Luke’s Memorial, Long Chapel CME — Reverend Dr. Lynn Hargrow, Sr., First Missionary Baptist Church, and Reverend W.R. Ricks, and Reverend Dr. Edward Thomas for his kindness, support, and encouragement.
In an overabundance of caution, we ask and trust you understand that out of concern for COVID-19, we will return home without repast or visitation. Mrs. Wilria Monmouth
In lieu of food and flowers consider a donation to Long Chapel CME, 514 Lining Lufkin, TX 75904 in William’s name.
