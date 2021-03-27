Ann (Thomas) “Mimi” Montes
Mass of Christian Burial for Ann (Thomas) “Mimi” Montes, 70, of Lufkin will be held Monday, March 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Father Denzil Vinthanage officiating. Interment will follow in Moral Cemetery in Nacogdoches County. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. The family requests everyone in attendance please wear a mask.
Mrs. Montes was born March 11, 1951 in Corrigan, Texas to the late Doris (Mallard) and Kenneth Thomas, and died Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Montes was a homemaker and grandmother. She enjoyed reading, shopping, and staying at the “Barn”. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. More than anything, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Mrs. Montes was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband, Arnold Montes of Lufkin; sons, Chad Montes of The Woodlands, Cory Montes of Lufkin; granddaughters, Grace Montes of Kilgore, Vivian Montes of Lufkin; brother, Kenneth Wayne Thomas and wife Shelby of Houston; sisters-in-law, Cindy Stafford and husband Monty, Rhonda Slack and husband John David, all of Lufkin; brother-in-law, Monte Montes and wife Charlotte of Bronson; sister-in-law, Shannon Montes of Lufkin; best friend, Elsie Maddux; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law (who was like a second mother), Arnold, Sr. and Tommie Montes; and brother-in-law, Greg Montes.
Pallbearers will be Frank Rodrigues, Sid Johnson, Dwayne Thomas, Larry Thomas, Blas Tovar, and Harvey Lazarine.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Monastery of the Infant Jesus, 1501 Lotus Lane, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
