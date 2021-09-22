Clara Mae Rains Oden. “Shae”

Born on May 15th, 1954, She went to be with her Lord and Savior September 17th, 2021. She passed away after a lengthy illness in a local hospital. Ms. Oden was born in Center, Texas to L.C. and Delvin (Parrish) Rains and lived most of her life in Huntington, Texas. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Clara was loved by many for her comical wit and caring heart. She enjoyed being around her family, especially her grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and their children. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, loved dancing, singing and painting. She also enjoyed cooking and the outdoors.
Ms. Oden is survived by her son Tony Rains of Lufkin, her daughter Lona Oden of Huntington, her grandchildren Paci Khol Rains and Blake Boyd Rains, both of Lufkin, her sister Martha and husband J.W. Watson of Lufkin, brother Luther and wife Peggy Rains of Huntington, brother-in-law Craig Robinson of Thorsby, Alabama. As well as numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
A few that were especially dear to her heart were Cousin Nettie Mann and Lifelong friend Shannon Rose Thomas White.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters: Mary, Deboraha, Linda and Lisha (Shorty) and nephews Gary Dwayne Williams and Dusty Murphy.
Graveside services will be held at Pilgrim Home Baptist Community Cemetery in Huntington Sunday September 26th. Visitation will begin at 1:00 and services to follow at 2:00. Brother Joseph Sawyer Officiating, McNutt Funeral Directors. Pallbearers: Eric Watson, Clemmie Mann, Chuck Mann, James (Frog) Wood, J.R. Wood and Shayne Dykes. Honorary Pallbearers will be Clara’s cousins and brother-in-law.
The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to all the hospital staff, Huntington HHR, and doctors who were part of the team that cared for Ms.Oden.
