Carroll Nash
Services for Carroll Nash, 71, of Corrigan, Texas will be held at
1:00 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Vic Bass officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Lufkin, Texas.
Carroll was born the “baby” of the family on February 11, 1950 to Inez Bowman and Jim Nash. He passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021 in local hospice facility.
He was raised in Diboll and graduated from Diboll High School in 1968. He participated in baseball and football during his school years. He was Mr. Diboll High School in the school year 1967-1968. He was drafted in the United States Army and served his country with a rank of E4 in the Vietnam War. He returned home in 1971.
Carroll loved going to the clubhouse, deer hunting, and squirrel hunting and sitting around the camp fire with Jr, Walter, Anthony, and Dee. He was at every game or outside activity the kids and grandchildren participated in.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Barbara Nash of Corrigan; son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Kim Nash of Corrigan; daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Jamey Skoug of Diboll; grandchildren, Wyatt and Ethan Nash of Corrigan, Mallory and Kaitlyn Skoug of Diboll; sister, Shirley Terrell of Diboll; brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Georgann Nash of Diboll.
Mr. Nash was preceded in death by his parents, Jim Nash and Inez Bowman; stepfather, Dee Bowman; brothers, Charles Whitworth, Melvin Whitworth; sister, Evelyn Westerfield; brother-in-law, J.R. Terrell.
Pallbearers will be Keith Whitworth, Wyatt Nash, Michael Nash, Danny Westerfield, Cody Whitworth and Walter Terrell.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. before the service at the funeral home.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
