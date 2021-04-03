Services for Leah Hubenak, 58, of Houston will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 3 PM in the Corrigan Funeral Home Chapel in Corrigan. A visitation will take place at 2 PM prior to the service.
Leah was born December 9, 1962, in Houston to Jimmy Brock and the late Priscilla (Worley) Brock. She passed peacefully at Cypress Pointe Health and Wellness in Houston on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 after a long battle with breast cancer.
Leah lived in Corrigan as a child. She graduated in 1981 from Lufkin High where she was a member of the Panther Pride Drill Team. After attending Sam Houston State in Huntsville, Leah worked in the hotel industry in Houston for 22 years, most notably at the Houstonian Hotel, where she met and married Mark Hubenak in 1994. They had two children, Devin and Haley, before they divorced. She eventually transitioned into the Oil and Gas Industry. Leah remained in Houston and never remarried.
She is preceded in death by her mother Priscilla (Worley) Vasilakopoulos, stepmother Mary (King) Brock; Uncle Roger Worley Sr., sister Shea (Brock) Gordon, and niece Ashley Brock.
Leah is survived by her father Jimmy Brock and wife Millie of Corrigan; son Devin Hubenak and daughter Haley Hubenak of Houston; brother Darren Brock of Conway, Arkansas; sister Alyshia Brock of Kosse; sister Jennifer (Durham) Eaton, and husband Blaine of Houston; brother Jimmy Brock II of Palestine; brother Frank Vasilakopoulos, and wife Mistica of Sinton; 9 nephews, 4 nieces and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.