Death notices Sep 20, 2021

Alma Lorine Scott

Services for Alma Lorine Scott, 97, of Moscow, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Corrigan Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Mrs. Scott was born Dec. 20, 1923, and died Sept. 16, 2021.
