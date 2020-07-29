Esteban Cavazos
Mass of the Christian Burial for Esteban Cavazos, 64, of Diboll, will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Luis Fernando M.S., Celebrant. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Rosary will be recited at 7:00 P.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with the family receiving friends and loved ones from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Esteban was born September 3, 1955 in Raymondville, Texas, the son of the late Maria De La Luz Medina and Narciso Cavazos Jr. He passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 in a Lufkin hospital.
Esteban was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was employed at Gipson Funeral Home as a Family Service Counselor for more than 10 years. Throughout his life, he enjoyed grilling, hunting, fishing, farming, coaching youth baseball, play guitar and sing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his wife, daughters, grandchildren, and close friends.
Survivors include his wife, Tina Cavazos; daughter, Scarlett Cavazos; daughter, Stephanie Cavazos-Rees; son-in-law, Scott Rees; honorary daughter, Sonia Rios; grandchildren, Aiden, Wyatt, and Emily Rees; honorary grandchildren, Jaquelyn, Corbin, Seth, and Jordyn; brother, Joaquin “Jackie” Cavazos; sister, Herminia “ Minga” Silva; and numerous other relatives who will love and miss him always.
In addition to his parents, Esteban was proceeded in death by his brother, Narciso Cavazos III.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home
