Leroy Spencer
Graveside services for Leroy Spencer, 81, of Apple Springs, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Nigton Cemetery. Mr. Spencer was born July 4, 1939, in Apple Springs and died Dec. 9, 2020, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: December 11, 2020 @ 5:35 am
Leroy Spencer
Graveside services for Leroy Spencer, 81, of Apple Springs, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Nigton Cemetery. Mr. Spencer was born July 4, 1939, in Apple Springs and died Dec. 9, 2020, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.