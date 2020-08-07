Willie R. Jarrell, Sr.
Funeral services for Willie R. Jarrell, Sr., 87, of Huntington will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Brother Scooter Kelly officiating. Interment will follow in the Huntington Cemetery.
Mr. Jarrell was born June 17, 1933 in Poplarville, Mississippi to the late Maude (Seal) and Carl Preston Jarrell, and died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Jarrell had resided in Huntington for 27 years and previously resided in Lufkin. He served his country in the United States Army from 1953-1955. He loved to garden, fish, play the piano, and especially loved to socialize. Mr. Jarrell was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife of 35½ years, Sharon Jarrell of Huntington; son and daughter-in-law, Ray and Carol Jarrell of Kaufman; daughter, Leslie Ford Thrall of Etoile; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Shara and Joe Arrington of Lufkin; stepson and daughter-in-law, Bradley and Ashley Graham of Trinity; grandchildren, Dionne and Michael Lowe, Casie and Israel Jackson, Wesley Ford and wife Elia, Darryl Ford and wife Jackie, William Durham, Trevor Thrall, Kameron Davis, Kalona Chambray and husband Trent, Sa’rai Arrington, Bradley Graham II; great-grandchildren, Tanner and Emma Lowe, Zane and Zoey Jackson, Lennix, Harlow and Rexha Ford, Madison Ryan and Nicholas Ford, and Kai’Lyn Chambray; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and numerous brothers and sisters.
Pallbearers will be Wesley Ford, Josh Williams, Jeremy Williams, Joe Arrington, Ed Snelson, and Carl Davis.
Honorary pallbearer will be Darryl Ford.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Huntington, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.