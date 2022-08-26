Funeral services for Carole Ann Carrell Lawson, 65, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Bobby Russell and The Reverend Randall K. Green officiating. Entombment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park Sunset Mausoleum.
Mrs. Lawson was born February 11, 1957 in Lufkin, Texas to Carmen (Navarro) and James Kenneth Carrell, and died Tuesday, August 23, 2022 in a local hospital.
Carole was a lifelong resident of Lufkin. She retired as a Music Teacher and had worked for Huntington ISD and Lufkin ISD. Carole always cherished singing and teaching her students her love of music. As she always said, they were her babies, no matter their age. Carole was a member of Rocky Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband David C. Lawson of Lufkin; mother, Carmen Carrell of Lufkin; sisters, Susan Hayes and husband Charles, Eva Carrell, all of Lufkin; nephew, C.K. Hayes of Lufkin; and numerous other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Kenneth Carrell.
Pallbearers will be C.K. Hayes, Todd Stracener, Kenneth Hayes, Ernie Murray, Claude Williams, and Scott Williams.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rocky Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 4040 Harley Golden Road, Huntington, Texas 75949 or Christ Congregational Church, 105 Saddle Creek, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
