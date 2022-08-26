Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Carole Ann (Carrell) Lawson

Funeral services for Carole Ann Carrell Lawson, 65, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Bobby Russell and The Reverend Randall K. Green officiating. Entombment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park Sunset Mausoleum.