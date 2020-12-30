Vonnda Kay (Blake) Seale
Graveside services for Vonnda Kay (Blake) Seale, 57, of Lufkin, will be held Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin with Bro. Barry Stephens officiating.
Mrs. Seale was born January 4, 1963 in Sumter, South Carolina, to Joe Blake and Ruby Yvonne Hanks, and died Wednesday, December 23, 2020 in a Houston hospital.
Vonnda was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend who loved her time with her family. She had 6 children, but counted so many others as daughters, from her daughter’s friends to their softball family. One of our most cherished memories was when all her girls (sometimes an entire softball team) would go in her room and try to all fit on her bed and talk for hours. Vonnda loved traveling, listening to music, and late night talks with her husband Ken. She adored her family and her dog Sadie. Vonnda was known for her smile that could light up a room and for her unwavering faith and huge heart, that she in return instilled in her children. One thing our mother said to us has rang true especially during this difficult time, “With all of us together, we can conquer anything”, and she was right.
Vonnda is survived by her husband, Ken Seale of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Ashlye and Justin Morrison of Lufkin; daughters, Mallory Jones of Lufkin, Meagan Jones and Amber Bates of Alto, and Amber Gray of Lufkin; son, Kevin Scott Seale of Lufkin; mother, Ruby Yvonne Blake of Lufkin; sister and brother-in-law, Sonya and Mike Honeycutt of De Berry, Texas; brother, Waylon Blake of Lufkin; mother-in-law, Betty Seale of Lufkin; as well as 17 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, whom she had a special bond with each and every one of them.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joe Blake; daughter, Shea Seale; grandchild, Camryn Collins; grandparents, MC and Ruby Hanks; and cousin, Stephanie Davis
Pallbearers will be Cade Graves, Colby Acevedo, Scott Seale, Justin Morrison, Michael Jones, Seth McMillon, and Ashton Seale.
Honorary pallbearer will be Braiden Renfro.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
