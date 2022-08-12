Services for Brian Brown, 36, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at New Life Church. Visitation will be from 7-9 p.m. today at Colonial Mortuary. Burial will be in Davis Memorial Gardens. He was born March 12, 1986, and died Aug. 1, 2022.
William Howard Garrett
Services for William Howard Garrett, 64, of San Augustine, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Wyman Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in San Augustine. He was born Aug. 21, 1957, and died Aug. 9, 2022.
Tharin L’Ray Jenkins
Services for Tharin L’Ray Jenkins, 40, of Houston, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Wyman Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in San Augustine. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Haley Bush Cemetery in San Augustine. He was born Oct. 23, 1981, and died July 22, 2022.
Gregory Menefee
Services for Gregory Menefee, 59, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Grace Tabernacle Church in Lufkin. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at Colonial Mortuary. Burial will be in Chireno Cemetery. He was born Oct. 17, 1962, and died Aug. 1, 2022.
Abimbola Oladele-Ajose
Services for Abimbola Oladele-Ajose, 88, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Garden of Memories Memorial Park. She was born March 16, 1934, and died Aug. 8, 2022.
Cradie Wortham
Services for Cradie Wortham, 62, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home. He was born Jan. 12, 1960, and died Aug. 6, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.