Bennie Clayton Duren
Graveside services for Bennie Clayton Duren, 93, of Huntington will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in Jonesville Cemetery with Jim McDonald, Thomas Riley, and Kyle Campbell officiating, with Dave Duren sharing family memories.
Clayton was born August 20, 1927 in Ewing, Texas to the late Ida Mae (Neal) and James Curtis Duren, and passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 7, 2021. He served in the U.S. Army from 1946 through 1951. Clayton was a member of Huntington Church of Christ.
Clayton was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, and farming. After retiring from Southland Paper Mill, Clayton and his wife Helen spent the last 30 years of his life raising hundreds of pounds of potatoes, purple hull peas, tomatoes, okra, onions, peppers, hundreds of bags of greens and ears of corn. They became known for the quality of their home-grown vegetables and their gardening skills.
Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Helen Duren of Huntington; daughters, Lynette Duren, Jynette Jones and husband Robert, Julie A. Duren, and Tina Randolph and husband Ray; grandchildren, Michael Jones and wife Trina, Shana Hancock and husband Paul, and Todd Hutson and wife Jaclyn; great-grandchildren, Kelsey Felder, Sarah Felder, and Natalie Hutson; step-grandchildren, Douglas Randolph and Jon Randolph and wife Elizabeth; step-great-grandchildren, Aarron, Kay, Hayleigh and Remi Randolph, Tanner Wilburn, Charlotte Randolph, Lauren, Devan, Ryan, and William Newton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Clayton was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Dorothy Duren, David Duren, Nell Terry, and James Duren; son-in-law, Tim L. Smith; and a host of hunting, fishing, and 42 playing friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of Huntington Healthcare for their loving care during Mr. Duren’s stay.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to McMullen Memorial Library, 900 E. Main Street, Huntington, Texas 75949.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
