Dorothy (Patterson) Freeman
Services for Dorothy (Patterson) Freeman, 94, of Lufkin, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Roger Bailey and David Norton Officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Dorothy was born August 15, 1926 in Nacogdoches County, Texas, the daughter of the late Beulah (Miller) and Ernest Norton. She passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 in a local hospice facility.
She was preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, Dan F. Freeman; husband, James V. Patterson; mother and father, Beulah and Ernest Norton; brother and sister-in-law, Orbie and Frances Norton; sister and brother-in-law, Orpha and Webster McCall; and many, many close friends that have gone before.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Dana and David Freeze of The Woodlands, Texas, Darla and Richard Hood of Longview, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Duane and Sherri Freeman of Lufkin, Texas; step-daughters, Melissa Abeldt and husband Buford of Lufkin, Texas, and Gloria Caton and husband Lynn of Boerne, Texas; grandchildren, Desirae and Davida Freeze, Sam Hood, Bailey (Freeman) and husband Michael Dean, and Sarah Freeman; a host of step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Dorothy loved Jesus with all her heart and making Heaven was the goal in her life. She was very faithful to her church in attendance and support. When she became unable to attend in person, she never missed watching service on Sunday morning, always expressing “This is the day that the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it!” She taught Sunday School for many years and was affectionately known as “Church Granny”, setting an example for many young boys and girls. She loved working in her yard, garden, flower beds, and around the farm. She never seemed to get finished. There was always just one more weed to be pulled, a few more sticks to be picked up, or another shrub that needed trimmed.
Trot line fishing was another one of her favorite things to do. She and family or friends caught many catfish, some in excess of 60 pounds. She was very adventurous and was always ready to try something new. Some things she tried after 70+ years of age were riding on a jet ski, being pulled on a tube behind a jet ski, and riding on a snowmobile. She lived a full life, enjoying each day she was given and stayed active until the very end.
Special thanks to Drs. Kyle and Karl Krohn for their many years providing excellent medical care; to Woodland Heights for their final care; and to Hospice in the Pines for their love, compassion, and special care during her final days here on earth. Also, a special thank you to Aida DeLaCruz who provided lots of assistance and friendship for many months; Aida was not only her caretaker but a helping friend.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank, Lufkin, 75904 or to a charity of your choice.
Pallbearers will be Brent Forrest, Darel Forrest, Garland Hawk, David Shelton, Robert Willmon and Royce Willmon.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.