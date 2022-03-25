A memorial visitation for Judy Marie Reynolds Nall, 80, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Carroway Funeral Home. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mrs. Nall was born January 8, 1942 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Nona Aline (Perkins) and Charlie Dow Reynolds, and died Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at her residence.
Mrs. Nall owned and operated Country Video in Central for many years and also worked visitations for Gipson Funeral Home. She was an avid reader and loved crossword puzzles. Mrs. Nall was a loving wife who was devoted to her family. Her greatest joy in life was being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Jerri Nall of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer and James Davis and Amanda and Dana Henson, all of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, John Morris and Morgan Kennedy, Travis Dow and Cherokee Nall, Sommer Davis and Josh Huffman, Bethany Davis, Charles Henson, and Samuel Henson; great-grandchildren, Greenlea Nall, Kourtney Huffman, Jaxon Huffman, Schuyler Wilcox, Megan Kennedy, Mason Kennedy, and Myles Kennedy; sister-in-law, Amy Reynolds of Texarkana; nephew and wife, Kyle and Kelsey Reynolds of Texarkana; and a number of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 31 years, Gene Nall; sister, June Phelps; and brother, Chuck Reynolds.
