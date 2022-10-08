Gloria Dale (Lowery) Young
Gloria Dale (Lowery) Young, age 85, of Etoile, Texas passed away on August 18, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Gloria was born on January 8, 1937 in Etoile, Texas to parents Burl Lowery & Myrtle E. Lowery.
Gloria was raised in Etoile and graduated from Woden High School. She was an avid supporter and fundraiser for the Woden High Eagles throughout her life. Gloria moved to Houston and worked for Ranger Insurance. She often talked about how much she loved the lifelong friendships she made at Ranger and the recognition she received for her hard work. Traveling brough Gloria much joy over her life and she was always up for an adventure.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, William J Young, October 27, 2016, her parents Burl Lowery on March 28, 1978 and Myrtle E. Lowery on October 30, 1998, and her sisters Joan Marie (Lowery) Quisenberry on March 25, 2017 and Linda Ann (Lowery) Pinner on February 11, 2022
Gloria is survived by her daughters, Sherry Butler (Houston, Texas), Gayle Mirkin and husband Dana (Portland, Oregon); grandchildren, Blake Butler and wife Jennifer (Sugar Land, Texas), Brian Mirkin and wife Emily (Austin, Texas), Todd Butler and wife Britta (Leander, Texas); great-grandchildren, Siena & Ben (Sugar Land, Texas), Clara & Graham (Austin, Texas), Madison, McKenzie, and Bailey (Leander, Texas); and nieces, Elizabeth Cunningham and family (Sulphur Springs, TX) and Samantha Croft and family (Bartlett, Illinois).
A lakeside celebration of life will be held on October 16th, 2022 at 10:00 AM at her house located at 444 CR 477, Etoile, TX 75944.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gloria’s memory may be made to Woden ISD, P.O. Box 100, Woden, TX 75978.
Arrangements by Beck Funeral Home 15709 Ranch Road 620 N, Austin, TX 78717 512/244-3772. You may view memorials at www.beckchapels.com
