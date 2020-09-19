Stephen Neese
Graveside services for Stephen Neese, 59, of Tucson, Arizona, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 in the Berry Cemetery.
Stephen was born May 10, 1961 to Reverend Louis and Betty (Rodgers) Neese and passed away at his residence on September 9, 2020.
Stephen was a loving son and brother. He honorably served his country in the United States Navy. He was an inventor, especially in electricity technology. He was an excellent chef, who played the piano and loved music.
Survivors include his father, Reverend Louis Neese; his mother, Betty Neese; sister, Jorene Plunkett, all of Lufkin; brother, Jesse Neese and wife Michelle Hooper of Maryville, TN; nieces, Kimberly Sivernell, Brittney Hiser, Sabrina Strange and nephew, Louis Plunkett.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael David (Bud) Neese.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
