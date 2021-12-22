gipson square sept 2021

Audrey Mae Conner

Graveside services for Audrey Mae Conner, 81, of Huntington, were held on Sunday, December 19, 2021 in the Broaddus Cemetery,

Ms. Conner was born November 29, 1940 in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of the late Lavada (Colwell) and Lewis Thomas Conner. She passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at her residence.

Ms. Conner enjoyed fishing and working in her garden and rose garden.

She was survived by numerous family members and friends.

Services were placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.