Audrey Mae Conner Dec 22, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Audrey Mae ConnerGraveside services for Audrey Mae Conner, 81, of Huntington, were held on Sunday, December 19, 2021 in the Broaddus Cemetery,Ms. Conner was born November 29, 1940 in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of the late Lavada (Colwell) and Lewis Thomas Conner. She passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at her residence.Ms. Conner enjoyed fishing and working in her garden and rose garden.She was survived by numerous family members and friends.Services were placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obituaries Audrey Mae Conner Gardening Rose Garden Lufkin Graveside Huntington Lewis Thomas Conner Broaddus Cemetery Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLufkin woman, Groveton woman hospitalized after crash on Highway 94Police release name of Lufkin woman who died in auto-pedestrian accidentBrandon Belt makes joyful noise for Salvation ArmyLufkin man charged with murder in metal bat assault deathScientists involved with PA Prospect case facing penalties from state boardExcel ER staff discuss facilityImpact Lufkin’s first home now up for saleWoman dies in auto-pedestrian accident at Ellen Trout Drive and SayersBenzene concerns resurface: New development digs up old fears about Gulf Park pipelineEl Mariachi’s flavor notes make Tex-Mex dishes sing Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.