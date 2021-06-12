Janice Elaine Lowry Smaistrla
Janice Elaine Lowry Smaistrla was born October 9, 1941 in Angelina County, to the late Mable McCarly Lowry and Lloyd H. Lowry. Janice passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021, in a Houston hospital at 79 years old.
Janice was a 1960 graduate of Lufkin High School and was an excellent pianist. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lufkin and had lived in Lufkin most of her life. Janice loved her dogs, oldies music, and reading books.
She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Williams of Katy; grandchildren, Rebecca Williams of Dallas and Jacob Williams of Houston; niece, KKay Knight-Price of Huntington; great niece, Ricca Keepers of Pflugerville; nephew, Jack Knight of Boston, Massachusetts; special brother-in-law, Jack Hollingsworth of Round Rock; as well as three nieces, one nephew, and several great nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Jeri Lowry Knight and Joyce Hollingsworth; nephew, Herb Knight; and great-nephew, Kaleb Rye.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
