Funeral services for James Rauliegh Lumpkin, 82, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. John W. Greene officiating, and Dottie Gottshall delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow in the Homer Cemetery. A viewing beginning at 1:00 p.m. will immediately precede the funeral services.
James Rauliegh Lumpkin was born November 18, 1939 in Lufkin, Texas. He went home to be with the Lord at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Following an illness, he passed from this life peacefully and in the loving arms of his family and friends. We are heartbroken but we are comforted by the assurance we will be reunited in Heaven.
James is preceded in death by his father, Rauliegh Ray Lumpkin; mother, Goldie Mae (Evans) Lumpkin; as well as beloved grandparents, aunts and uncles that were so influential in his life.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughter, Jan Stella and son-in-law Jim, granddaughters, Trisha and Tracy Stella, and great-grandson, Ethan; daughter, Kelly Maglothin and son-in-law James, grandsons, Jacob Sinclair, Ashton and Ethan Shearer, and granddaughter, Jayde Maglothin; brother, Billy Lumpkin and sister-in-law Della; sister JoAnn O’Neill; as well as many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Gottshall, Brian Moore, Mark Hull, Brent Ivy, Jay Boyd, and Henry Wright.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bo Dunkin, Kent Henson, A.W. Wright, and Sheriff Greg Sanches.
