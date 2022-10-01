James Rauliegh Lumpkin

Funeral services for James Rauliegh Lumpkin, 82, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. John W. Greene officiating, and Dottie Gottshall delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow in the Homer Cemetery. A viewing beginning at 1:00 p.m. will immediately precede the funeral services.