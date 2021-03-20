Evelyn “Jean” Modisette
Evelyn “Jean” Modisette, 91, of Pollok, was born on the 3rd of April 1929 in Lufkin, Texas, to Franklin Dees and Hattie (Lovelady) Dees, and died Friday, March 19, 2021 in Nacogdoches.
Mrs. Modisette was one of the very first employees of the Lufkin State School when they opened. She married her husband Bruce on the 1st of January 1947. Mrs. Modisette attended United Faith Church
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Linda Modisette of Pollok; daughter-in-law, Sue Modisette of Pollok; grandchildren, Julie Williams and husband David, Jaime Allen and husband John, Natalie Ramirez and husband Matt, and Cassidy Stillwell; great grandchildren, Logan Ramirez, Charlie Stillwell, and Jack Stillwell; sister, Lois Thompson of Pollok; lifelong friend, Jeffie Oliver of Lufkin; nephews, Bobby Thompson and wife Jana, Timothy Dees, and Wayne Dees; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Mrs. Modisette was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bruce Modisette; son, Wilton Modisette; brother, Riley Dees; sister-in-law, Etta Dees; nephew, Frankie Thompson; and niece, Scooter Richards.
Special memorials may be made to Stallings Court Nursing and Rehab, 4616 NE Stallings Dr, Nacogdoches, TX 75965.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
