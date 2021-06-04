Juanita Gonzalez
A Mass of Christian Burial for Juanita Gonzalez, 72, of Corrigan, will be at 1 p.m. today in the St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the Union Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at Corrigan Funeral Home. A Rosary will begin at 7 p.m.
Rex Bradford Ivy
Services for Rex Bradford Ivy, 80, of Huntington, will be at 11 a.m. June 11 in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington. Interment will follow in the Ivy Cemetery in Huntington. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. June 11. Rex was born Oct. 2, 1940, in Huntington and died May 27, 2021, in Houston.
Suzan Norton
Services for Suzan Norton, 65, of Nacogdoches, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at The First Christian Church. Suzan was born Aug. 29, 1955, in Shreveport and died Jan. 1, 2021, in Nacogdoches.
