Brenda Gale (Sowell) Hester
A Visitation for Brenda Gale (Sowell) Hester, 63, of Lufkin, will be held Tuesday, January 19, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Brenda was born January 9, 1958 in Lufkin, Texas, to Prentis Ray Sowell and Drulene (Wise) Sowell, and died Saturday, January 16, 2021 at her residence.
Brenda was of Christian faith. She loved her family and friends very much and raised her two daughters as a single mother. Many people knew her from Old Fashioned Burger and more recently Karber Boyd Insurance, where she worked as a customer service representative for the last 13 years. Her biggest accomplishment was 16 years of sobriety and she helped many others on their journey. Brenda was very crafty and made and donated over 2,000 masks to help fight COVID-19.
Brenda is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Jay Boyd of Pollok; daughter, Mickie Howard of Tomball; granddaughters, Kim Harris of Lufkin, Jaylee Boyd of Pollok, and Taylor Boyd of Pollok; grandson, Kaelin Holden of Houston; great-grandchildren, Max Harris and Lilly Harris, both of Lufkin; sisters and brothers-in-law, Theresa and John Lowther of Diboll and Linda and Phillip Gray of Lufkin; sister, Delanie Sowell of Lufkin; oldest niece but a honorary sister, Christy Foreman of Lufkin; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Priscilla DuPree and Renee Allen.
Honorary pallbearers will be Craig Parker, Randy Lowther, Dustin Lowther, and Sean Henry.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1599 Clifton Road, N.E., Atlanta, GA 30329.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
