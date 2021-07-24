Melisa Ann Truett
Graveside services for Melisa Ann Truett, 60, of Lufkin, will be held Sunday, July 25, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. at Crain Cemetery in Shawnee Prairie with Bro. Ty Phillips officiating.
Ms. Truett was born April 18, 1961, in Lufkin Texas, to the late Kenneth and Sandra (Hawkins) Truett, and died Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Lufkin
Ms. Truett loved her Lord and Savior and her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed listening to music and was always willing to help anyone in need. Ms. Truett was a member of Shawnee Church of Jesus Christ.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Pinner of Lufkin; son, Jeremy Nathan Welch of Beaumont; 2 grandchildren; stepmother, Janice Truett of Wells; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Vanessa Truett of Wells; brother, Johnny Truett of Huntington; brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Tonya Truett of Wells; sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Todd Totin of Wells; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; along with special and faithful friend, Beverly Malcom.
Ms. Truett was preceded in death by her parents.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.