Funeral services for Jeffrey Langston, 59, of Lufkin, will be held Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Ty Phillips officiating.
Mr. Langston was born July 16, 1962, in Houston, Texas, to Donald Neal Langston and Gail Patricia (Hughes) Robinson, and died Thursday, October 7, 2021, in Lufkin.
Mr. Langston was a hard worker and worked his entire life, starting at a young age delivering newspapers. He currently was working as a pharmacist at Abeldt’s Pharmacy in Lufkin. Mr. Langston was an excellent cook and could cook anything. He was a master gardener, a certified scuba diver, and loved animals. Mr. Langston enjoyed watching a good action movie and traveling to New Mexico. He also enjoyed working on cars and could fix just about anything. Mr. Langston had a great sense of humor and was an all around good person. He loved his son very much and was always there for him.
Mr. Langston is survived by his son, Sam Langston of Lufkin; mother and stepfather, Gail and Jesse A. Robinson of Pasadena, TX; father, Donald Langston of Houston; fiancé, Jennifer Richards of Lufkin; uncles, Duane Hughes of Independence, MO, and David Langston of Arkansas; and fur baby, Lexxy Langston.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Letisha Langston; and maternal grandparents, Leta and Jack Hughes.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
