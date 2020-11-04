Juan Miguel Anaya-Olivares
Services for Juan Miguel Anaya-Olivares, 60, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lufkin. Interment will follow at Gann Cemetery. Mr. Anaya-Olivares was born May 13, 1960, and died Nov 1, 2020, in Lufkin. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. today at Shafer Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.
Arvy Jean Cox
Services for Arvy Jean Cox, 89, of Corrigan will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Corrigan. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. today and Thursday at the funeral home. Mrs. Cox was born Sept. 9, 1931, in Colmesneil and died Nov 2, 2020, in Lufkin.
Lacey Elizabeth Hoot
Services for Lacey Elizabeth Hoot, 40, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Ms. Hoot was born Aug. 29, 1980, in Houston and died Nov. 2, 2020, in Lufkin.
Billie Myrle Duncan Jackson
Services for Billie Myrle Duncan Jackson, 80, of Pollok are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Jackson died Nov. 3, 2020, in Lufkin.
Kiana Johnson
Services for Kiana Johnson, 26, of Nacogdoches, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Ms. Johnson died Oct. 30, 2020, in Nacogdoches
Brenda Mangum
Services for Brenda Mangum, 57, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Mangum died Oct. 31, 2020, in Lufkin.
Darrell McClendon
Services for Darrell McClendon, 61, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. McClendon died Oct. 30, 2020, in Longview.
James Alton Pierce
Services for James Alton Pierce, 90, of Etoile, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Mr. Pierce was born Sept. 24, 1930, and died Nov. 2, 2020, at a local nursing home. Visitation will be from 12:30–2 p.m.
Joseph Rogers
Services for Joseph Rogers, 63, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Rogers died on Nov. 3, 2020, in Lufkin.
Mary Stephens
Services for Mary Stephens, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Stephens died Nov. 1, 2020, in Lufkin.
Thomas Stewart
Services for Thomas Stewart, 59, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Stewart died Nov. 2, 2020, in Conroe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.