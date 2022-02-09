Death notices for Feb. 9, 2022 Feb 9, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lamerle CarpenterGraveside services for Lamerle Carpenter, 97, of Diboll, will be at 2 p.m. today in Cedar Grove Cemetery. He died Feb. 6, 2022. Colonial Mortuary, directors.Norma Sue NerrenServices for Norma Sue Nerren, 88, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. She died Feb. 8, 2022. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obituaries Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGrand jury indicts 72 peopleLHS counselor files lawsuit against LISD superintendentDetails emerge in Lufkin man's arrest for sex assault of childMan indicted for assault; criminal report details further incidentsLufkin joins Longview, Tyler in realignmentAdding insult to injury: Sex assault victims often foot bill for treatmentGroveton ISD goes into lockdownSchools to close Friday due to weatherAll the way: Lawana Ray celebrates 50 years at Ray’s Drive InBrookshire Brothers to build supermarket in Huntington, announces land purchase in Lufkin Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
