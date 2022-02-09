Lamerle Carpenter

Graveside services for Lamerle Carpenter, 97, of Diboll, will be at 2 p.m. today in Cedar Grove Cemetery. He died Feb. 6, 2022. Colonial Mortuary, directors.

Norma Sue Nerren

Services for Norma Sue Nerren, 88, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. She died Feb. 8, 2022.

