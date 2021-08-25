Memorial services for Kathy Jo, 59 and Charles Steven “Steve” Trapp, 63, of Pollok will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, August 27, 2021 at Keltys First Baptist Church with Brother Gene Elrod officiating.
Kathy was born November 20, 1961 in Lufkin to Rubie (Johnson) and the late Joseph Redic Zimmerly, Sr. and died August 7, 2021 in a local hospital. She was formally employed by Woodland Heights Medical Center as a clerk.
Steve was born August 2, 1958 in Carson City, NV to the late Christie Lynn (Roby) and Charles Frederick Trapp and died August 16, 2021 at his residence. He was employed by Alexander Electric as an electrician.
They loved going to Galveston every summer and loved the beach.
Survivors include their son and daughter-in-law: Christopher “Chris” Steven Trapp and Amber of Lufkin; Kathy’s mother, Rubie Louise Nabours of Lufkin; brothers and wives, Joseph “Joe” Redic Zimmerly Jr. and Robin of Silex, MO, and Louis Arthur Zimmerly and Jean of League
City; half brother and wife: Jeffery Lorin Zimmerly and Cassie of Aiken, S.C.; Steve’s brother and wife: Gary Wayne Trapp and Claudia of Lufkin; and sister-in-law, Michelle Trapp of Baytown; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives, and a host of friends.
In addition to Kathy’s father and Steve’s parents, they were preceded in death by Steve’s brother, John Dewey Trapp.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snead Linton Funeral Home; directors. www.sneadlintonfh.com
