Cindy “Peanut” Anthony
Funeral services for Cindy “Peanut” Anthony, 58, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Ronnie Lusk and Minnie Jones officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Cindy was born December 30, 1963 in Lufkin, Texas, to Joe and Frankie “Sissy” Anthony. She passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022 in a Tyler hospital.
Cindy had a big heart and was a caregiver who loved to help people in any way that she could. She was loved by her nieces and great nieces and nephews and was known as the “fun aunt”. She always told them “she loved them with all of her heart and soul” and she did it so well. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
From a young age, Cindy was a gifted athlete especially in basketball and softball. She loved team sports and acquired many dear friends throughout her life. She attended Hudson High School, Hardin Simmons University and Angelina College. She worked for Oncor electric for 32 years in the Lufkin and Dallas/Ft. Worth area offices and became a friend to many in the office and especially her troublemen whom she adored. She retired at the age of 55 and returned to Lufkin to help take care of the family farm and her mom after her father’s death in 2019 where she reacquainted with old friends and made many new ones.
She spent the last 3 1/2 months of her life in hospitalized care enduring multiple surgeries and complications. She fought hard to make it back to the farm. Her family and friends remained by her side through it all.
She is survived by her mother, Sissy Frankie Anthony; brother, Mark Anthony; sister, Terry Carter and husband David; brother-in-law, Neil Blackwell; nieces, Katy and Bryan Roberts, Julie Carter, Laura and John Kirkland, Aron and Kelle Blackwell; seven great nieces and nephews, Parker, Hayes, Lily and Graham Roberts, Ollie Kirkland, and Reagan and Riely Blackwell. She loved her fur babies, Skipper, Scooch and Sammie Jo, and the family dog, Jack.
She is preceded in death by her father, Joe C. Anthony, and sister Kathy Blackwell.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, Houston Office, 2400 Augusta Drive, Suite 175, Houston, Texas 77057 or Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County, 1102 N. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
