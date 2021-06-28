Emmett Herman Hairston
Services for Emmett Herman Hairston, 79, of Lufkin, will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, with Pastor Mark Forrest officiating. Interment will follow in the Berry Cemetery.
Mr. Hairston was born April 18, 1942 in Ace, Texas to Norma (Bush) and Alton Hairston. He passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021 at a local hospice facility.
Emmett proudly served his country for 20 years, and he retired from the United States Army. He later went on to become a glazer for Winco Glass Company.
Emmett is survived by his wife of 61 years, Evie Lee Hairston; sons, Roger and John Hairston; daughter, Patricia (Hairston) Cochran and husband, Michael; grandchildren, Zachary Hairston, Sabrina Cochran, Sean Cochran, Cody Crumpler, Brittany Nichole Hairston, John Hairston, Jr, and Austin Hairston. Eight great grandchildren also survive him.
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Lynn Drummond, Daniel, Fred, Winston Hairston, and Dorothy Donner.
Pallbearers will be Michael and Sean Cochran, John Hairston, Chris Rodriguez, Joe Paul and Joe Moran.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the church, before the service.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
