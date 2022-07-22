Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Richard “Dick” Hopson

Memorial services for Richard “Dick” Hopson, 66, of Lindale will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Life Source Community Church, 1601 S. Main Street, in Lindale with Pastor John Offutt officiating. Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Brother Bob Killam officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.