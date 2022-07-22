Memorial services for Richard “Dick” Hopson, 66, of Lindale will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Life Source Community Church, 1601 S. Main Street, in Lindale with Pastor John Offutt officiating. Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Brother Bob Killam officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Hopson was born January 13, 1956 in Lufkin, Texas to Joan Rae (Norris) and the late Jack Taylor Hopson, and died Saturday, July 16, 2022 in Lindale.
Richard was a lifetime resident of Lufkin and lived off and on in Lindale for the last 15 years. He worked in law enforcement in his earlier years as a police officer in Diboll where his passion for law continued to grow. He became a State Trooper for the Texas Department of Public Safety. He was proud of his role as a State Trooper and not only had a love for his career but developed many lifelong friendships. After leaving the department he enjoyed working alongside his son helping him grow his businesses. Richard was very skilled working with heavy machinery and held numerous certifications for operating heavy equipment. He was a hard worker and very detail oriented. Richard was a loving, devoted father and a very proud grandfather. He adored his family and enjoyed spending time with his dogs. He frequently attended Life Source Community Church and was very involved with the Lindale community. Richard was a friend to everyone who knew him.
Survivors include the love of his life, Teresa Hopson of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Dori and Eric Lair of Lufkin; son, Ryan Hopson and Natalie Allen of Lindale; son and daughter-in-law, Kolby and Emily Hopson of Lindale; grandchildren, Blaise Cathcart, Braden Cathcart, Bransen Cathcart, Breece Cathcart, Carter Lair, Lane Lair, Barrett Hopson, Jack Hopson, Burkelyn Allen; mother, Joan Hopson of Lufkin; sister and brother-in-law, Caryn and John Rawls of Huntington; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Pallbearers will be Blaise Cathcart, Braden Cathcart, Bransen Cathcart, Breece Cathcart, Carter Lair, Lane Lair, Barrett Hopson, and Jack Hopson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bo Dunkin, Raymond Hopson, Tom Selman, Kevin Wood, Larry Vaughn, Eddie Hopkins, Steve Sikes, Eddie Mathews, Johnny Purvis, Johnny Due, Ruston Smith, Bubba Nerren, Keith Barbier, and Kervin Largent.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon prior to the service.
