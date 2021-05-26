Mrs. Patricia Ann Crooks
The funeral service for Mrs. Patricia Ann Crooks, age 85, of Lufkin, TX was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Carl DeLozier of Friendship, LA officiating. Interment followed in Restland Memorial Park near Carthage. The family received friends from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Mrs. Crooks passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 20, 2021 after a short illness.
Pat was born on February 7, 1936 in Sevierville, TN (in the house in the holler) to Elbert and Geneva (Tarwater) DeLozier. She graduated from Dimmitt High School in 1954 and received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education at West Texas State University. While attending WTSU, she met and married (the late) Robert Louis “Bobby” Crooks on July 2, 1955 in Dimmitt, TX. Mrs. Crooks truly loved her school kids and taught for 25 years, and enjoyed retirement with Bobby in Carthage, TX. Her hobbies included playing 42, square and round dancing, painting, making holiday candy, watching her granddaughters play sports and taking them shopping, and spoiling her great-grandson. In her later years, she was a resident of Neches House in Lufkin, TX and enjoyed doing crafts and playing games. She loved the people she met there. Her favorite hobby included spending time with family.
Mrs. Crooks is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne and Vance McGee of Lufkin, TX; her son-in-law, Les Sparks and wife Trisha of Baton Rouge, LA; granddaughters, Claire McGee of Friendswood, TX; Darcy Torres and husband Robert of Carthage, TX; and Leslie Ann Barnett and husband Nick of Baton Rouge, LA; great-grandson, Austin Robert Torres of Carthage, TX; sister, Mary Smith of Amarillo, TX; sister-in law, Carlynn DeLozier of Hereford, TX; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Roger and Carol Crooks of Gurley, AL; and Toby and Eva Ann Crooks of Abilene, TX.
Mrs. Crooks was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Bobby, her parents, her in-laws R.E. and Joyce Crooks, her daughter Sarah Elizabeth “Libby” Sparks, her brother Edward DeLozier, and her brother-in-law Gene Smith.
Serving as pallbearers are Don DeLozier, Jim Smith, Les Sparks, Robert Torres, Vance McGee and Ocie Odhams.
Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to your favorite charity.
A guestbook may be signed online at www.jimerson-lipsey.com.
