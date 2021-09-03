Billy Ray Harris
Memorial services for Billy Ray Harris, 84, of Lufkin will be held Friday, September 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Southside Baptist Church with Pastor Randy Brown officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Harris was born April 28, 1937 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Dora Lee (Roberts) and Ezra “Runt” Harris, and died Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Harris was a lifetime resident of Angelina County. He retired as Pattern Shop Supervisor following 50 years employment at Lufkin Industries. He was Special Projects Supervisor of the Rudolph Pumping Unit in 1967.
Mr. Harris looked forward to hunting annually with David Lively at the Carson Ranch. He also participated yearly with his son-in-law Mike Waller in the Wheeling Sportsman Hunt. Mr. Harris was an outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and making knives. He was a high school football referee, travelling all over the state of Texas for 35 years. He was an avid 42 player along with friends from Southside Baptist Church. His ministry was serving as a “Greeter” at church, and he was known for having candy in his pockets for the children.
Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Lesa Kay and Stephen Harris of Arlington, Gaylyn and Cary Kirby, D’Ann and Mike Waller, all of Lufkin; grandchildren, Benjamin Harris, Andrew Kirby and wife Megan, John David Kirby, Will Kirby, and Kathryn Makenzie Waller; great-grandchildren, Baylee Kirby and Rowen Kirby; sister, Manda Rector of Huntington; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathryn (Walker) Harris; and brother, Tommy Harris.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Pebbles Steadham and Tiffany Young for their loving care through Hospice in the Pines.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904 or Southside Baptist Church, 1615 Tulane Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.