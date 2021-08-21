Joy Anderson Fredrick
June 23, 1937- August 17, 2021
Joy Anderson Fredrick passed peacefully from this life into the arms of her loving Savior on August 17, 2021. She was surrounded by her family whom she loved fiercely and deeply.
Joy is survived by her husband of 62 years, Charles Pierce Fredrick; son, Jim Fredrick (Heidi Pace); son, Lee Fredrick (Jill Webber-Fredrick); brother Jan Anderson (Karen Ruhl); and daughter-in-law, Meg Fredrick. Her beloved grandchildren Alli Fredrick Klein (Ryan Klein), Sarah Joy Fredrick (David Stieber), James Fredrick (Natasha Pizzey-Siegert), Charlie Fredrick (Kelsey Ness Fredrick), Julian Webber-Romanos; and her precious great-grandchildren, Josephine, Colin, Eleanor and Patrick Klein, were all the great loves of Joy’s life.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and James Allison Anderson, and her mother-in-law Josephine Fredrick.
Joy graduated from Lufkin High School, Class of 1955, and went on to receive her nursing degree from Texas Women’s University in 1959. This wasn’t just a career choice: in every aspect of her life, she lived to serve and bring joy to others.
Joy and Charles married in 1959 and raised their sons, Jim and Lee, in Lufkin, Texas. Joy and Charles taught Sunday School at First United Methodist for over 40 years, and she made some of her dearest and lifelong friends through teaching and ministering to them. They moved to Colorado Springs in 2005 to be close to their children and grandchildren. Throughout her life, no matter the location, Joy was an integral part of her community. Joy was never a joiner but always a gatherer. Joy often spoke of “her people”, the countless strangers who had become friends and the recipients of her boundless compassion and warmth. She had a profound dedication to the homeless, the displaced and those who were suffering, through her service at Ecumenical Social Ministries and First United Methodist Church. Joy would offer her home, her car, a meal: anything someone may have needed. But she was mainly a friend, one who would listen and comfort others with her grace. She was known as “Grannie Joy” to many more than just her five grandchildren. On her 80th birthday, she chose to have coffee with “her people” at the Marion House, where she was a beloved volunteer. Her entire life, she was an active and dedicated member of First United Methodist Church both in Lufkin, Texas and Colorado Springs. Joy resonated with every person she met, whether stranger or old friend, and there was no hesitation in the joy and goodness she showed everyone. Joy was an avid adventurer, scaling Grand Teton on her 60th birthday and making it to the top of the Manitou Incline on her 70th birthday. She loved to travel, especially with her children and grandchildren, touring New York City or hiking through the Dolomite Alps. She always responded with an enthusiastic YES to any adventure that involved her children, grandchildren or great grandchildren.
Joy loved and lived with a vivacity that is unmatched. With her hoots and hollers and excited exclamations, she lit up every room she entered. Joy had too many best friends to count because she made everyone she met feel cherished. And so, in the absence of her physical form, Joy’s spirit lives on in so many of us. Her love lifts us. Her words are a gift to us. It is a holy thing to love and Joy did it with every ounce of energy she had. She was given the name Joy, and she spent every day of her life living it to the fullest.
A celebration of Joy’s life will be held at First United Methodist Church in Colorado Springs on August 27, 2021 at 3pm. On September 17th at 12:00, a service will be held in Lufkin, Texas at First United Methodist Church as well. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Marion House in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Swan Law Funeral Home Colorado Springs, Colorado
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.